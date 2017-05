In partnership with the Milford Public Library, the group Milford Speaks Out hosted a presentation by Imam Sami Abdul Zahir on “Understanding Islam: Education for these turbulent times,” on Thursday, May 11.

Imam Zahir is president of Common Ground Services in the Muslim chaplain at Wesleyan University.

About 135 people attended the event to learn more about Islam. See a small clip from the program in the video below.