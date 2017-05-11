Jamie Anderson new Law basketball coach

Jonathan Law High School announced Thursday that Jamie Anderson has been named head coach of the boys basketball program.

A 1990 graduate of Jonathan Law, Anderson ranks among the top boys basketball players in school history.

After graduating from Law, he went on to play in college at SUNY Buffalo, followed by a professional career both in the United States and Europe.

Law Athletic Director VJ Sarullo said, “We are incredibly excited that Jamie Anderson will be our next head coach of our boys basketball program. Throughout the interview process, Jamie showed a true passion for Jonathan Law, our student-athletes, and leading them to success both on and off of the court. We look forward to Jamie leading our program for many years to come.

“Jamie has both short and long term goals for the program and will have the best interests of our student-athletes at heart in everything that he does.”