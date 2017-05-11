Realtors rally for a more marketable state

More than 2,500 realtors from across the state, including realtors from Milford, gathered at a rally in Hartford’s Bushnell Park Tuesday, asking the state’s legislators to help them sell Connecticut.

“The theme of the day is ‘We sell Connecticut’,” said Carolyn Augur of Milford, president of the New Haven Middlesex Association of Realtors. “We need our legislators to give us a Connecticut to sell.”

Augur was part of a large contingent from Milford and surrounding towns that made the trip to Hartford.

The event was organized by the Connecticut Association of Realtors to send a message to state lawmakers who are at a crucial point in the state’s budget discussions. The realtors aim was to “encourage them to make the tough decisions and give us a Connecticut to sell,” according to a press release from the group.

UConn Women’s Head Basketball Coach Geno Auriemma gave the keynote address.

Connecticut Realtors President Michael Barbaro told the realtors and invited legislators — who included House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz of Berlin, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff of Norwalk, House Majority Leader Matt Ritter of Hartford, and House Minority Leader Themis Klarides of Derby — that Connecticut needs to be as successful recruiting businesses as Auriemma is recruiting players.

“We are asking them to come together and leave politics at the door,” said Barbaro. “Growth is the only thing that can bring us out of where we are today.”

Many of the realtors in the audience held up signs echoing the event’s themes, which were: business growth, creating new jobs, and cutting state spending.