Milford Mirror

Football: Brett Huber to attend University of New Haven

By Milford Mirror on May 11, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Brett Huber from Foran High has chosen to take his football talents to the University of New Haven.

Foran High’s Brett Huber has signed a National Letter of Intent to play football for the University of New Haven.

Huber, a four-year athletic standout at Foran, will play wide receiver for the Div. II UNH Chargers beginning in the fall.

Huber finished the 2016 season with 106 receptions, breaking the single-season reception record of 102 set by New Canaan’s Pete Demmerle in 1970.

Huber ended his career with 208 reception; the previous record was 188.

As a 10 year old, Huber’s first exposure to football was with the Pop Warner program here in Milford, where he later received a Pop Warner National Academic scholar-athlete award.

At Foran, he served as one of four captains for the team this past fall.

He was named to the All Southern Connecticut Conference (SCC) in his junior and senior years, as well as the All-State first team/Class M last fall.

Huber was also named to the Top 20 state player list for football last season.

A multi-talented athlete, Huber also was a standout for Foran’s basketball and baseball teams, serving as captain.

In 2016, he received an All-State honorable mention from the Connecticut High School Coaches Association for baseball.

Huber plans to pursue a degree in the Fire Science/Administration/Paramedic program at UNH, one of the few schools in the country to offer this program.

 

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Football: Foran defeats Sheehan High, 50-13
  2. Football: Foran defeats Guilford, 28-7
  3. Football: Foran High defeats Branford, 42-12
  4. Brett Huber reflects on record-setting season

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Girls track: Lady Lawmen claim third straight title Next Post Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, May 11, 2017
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress