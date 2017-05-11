Football: Brett Huber to attend University of New Haven

Foran High’s Brett Huber has signed a National Letter of Intent to play football for the University of New Haven.
Huber, a four-year athletic standout at Foran, will play wide receiver for the Div. II UNH Chargers beginning in the fall.
Huber finished the 2016 season with 106 receptions, breaking the single-season reception record of 102 set by New Canaan’s Pete Demmerle in 1970.
Huber ended his career with 208 reception; the previous record was 188.
As a 10 year old, Huber’s first exposure to football was with the Pop Warner program here in Milford, where he later received a Pop Warner National Academic scholar-athlete award.
At Foran, he served as one of four captains for the team this past fall.
He was named to the All Southern Connecticut Conference (SCC) in his junior and senior years, as well as the All-State first team/Class M last fall.
Huber was also named to the Top 20 state player list for football last season.
A multi-talented athlete, Huber also was a standout for Foran’s basketball and baseball teams, serving as captain.
In 2016, he received an All-State honorable mention from the Connecticut High School Coaches Association for baseball.
Huber plans to pursue a degree in the Fire Science/Administration/Paramedic program at UNH, one of the few schools in the country to offer this program.