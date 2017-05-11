Girls lacrosse: Lady Lawmen lose to Branford Hornets

The Jonathan Law girls lacrosse team was upended 17-6 by Branford High on Wednesday.
Branford improved to 10-3; Law dipped to 11-3.
Olivia Keator had three goals for the Lady Lawmen.
Branford was led by LanLe Crotty (four goals).
