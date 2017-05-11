Milford Mirror

Watch Today: Straight Talk with Tracey asks ‘Is the Kid Alright?’

May 11, 2017

Is the kid alright? It’s a question many parents face through the ups and downs of adolescence. Tracey Masella, a licensed clinical social worker talks with child psychologist Dr. Aaron Krasner about teen brain development, behaviors and much more.

On the premiere episode of ‘Straight Talk with Tracey,’ Masella and Krasner  discuss social media, pressures on teens, early signs of problems and how parents can help.

Watch the show at noon on HAN.Network or below:

Silver Hill Hospital is an 85-year old, not-for-profit psychiatric hospital with acute crisis stabilization and longer-term residential Transitional Living Programs. It admits 3,000 adolescents and adults annually for psychiatric disorders that include addiction, pain with co-occurring addiction, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, schizophrenia and the Hospital specializes co-occurring diagnosis and treatment.  Silver Hill is an academic affiliate of the Yale University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry.

The HAN Network, formerly known as Hersam Acorn Newspapers, is the exclusive FCIAC broadcast partner through the spring of 2018. HAN Network’s broadcasting division focuses on live video streams of high school athletics along with the network’s news and lifestyle programming.

