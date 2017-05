Makenna Prete pitched a two-hitter and the Foran High softball team defeated Guilford High, 2-1, to qualify for states on Wednesday.

Hailey LaForte had two hits for coach Stephanie Dawid and the Lions (8-8).

Ava Gladwin went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Guilford (11-4).

Guilford 000 001 0 — 1 2 1

Foran 001 001 X – 2 4 2

Foran: Makenna Prete and Alexis James, Guilford: Amanda King and Leah Kornguth