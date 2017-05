Foran High’s Chris Goglia pitched a one-hitter in shutting out East Haven, 1-0, at Ken Walker Field on Wednesday.

John Lickteig drove in Matt Kennedy with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning for coach Garrett Walkers Lions, now 5-12 and winners of 4-of-5 games.

Ryan Spano hat the lone hit for East Haven (10-6).

East Haven – 000 000 0 – 0 1 0

Foran – 000 000 1 – 1 7 0

Batteries

EH – Nick Kraszewski (4-2) and Sam Loda

F – Chris Goglia (2-3) and Matt Kennedy