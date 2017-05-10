Softball: Law scores twice in seventh to win, 7-6

Cali Jolley plated the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning when Jonathan Law defeated Sacred Heart Academy on Wednesday.

Coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen are 7-10, one win shy of being state eligible.

Ally Stein had two hits for Law, including an RBI single in the two-run seventh inning rally.

Emily Morey scored the decisive run.

Jolly and Cassidy Boath each had two hits.

finished with two hits. Cassidy Boath had two

Ally Kirck had two hits for SHA.

SHA 3 0 0 0 1 2 0 6 9 5

Law 0 0 2 1 2 0 2 7 13 3