Softball: Law scores twice in seventh to win, 7-6

Cali Jolley plated the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning when Jonathan Law defeated Sacred Heart Academy on Wednesday.

Coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen are 7-10, one win shy of being state eligible.

Ally Stein had two hits for Law, including an RBI single in the two-run seventh inning rally.

Emily Morey scored the decisive run.

Jolly and Cassidy Boath each had two hits.

Ally Kirck had two hits for SHA.

SHA 3 0 0 0 1 2 0     6 9 5

Law 0 0 2 1 2 0 2      7 13 3

Milford Mirror


