Boys track: Law’s Alex Pratcher new record holder

Jonathan Law’s Alex Pratcher broke the program record in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.1 when coach Joe Beler’s Lawmen improved to 13-1 with wins over Hamden and Guilford on Tuesday.

Results: 110HH Law 16.5 (Glenn Orpiano), 100m Law 11.0 (Alex Pratcher), Jav Law 126-2 (Tom Gambardella), 400m Law 52.0 (Charles Fonck), 300IM Law 42.1 (G. Orpiano), Shot Law 39-3 (Justin Abe), High Jump Law 5-8 (Cedrick Rigaud), 200m Law 22.1 (Pratcher), Triple Jump Law 38-7 (Rigaud), Discus Law 111-2 (Storm Furtado), Long Jump Law 19-11.