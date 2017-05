The Foran High boys track team split decisions on Tuesday, defeating Branford and falling to East Haven.

Mark Fitzpatrick won the 800 (2:07), Jack Ardrey the 3200 (10:05), Andre Vella the javelin (134-6) and Caleb Tondora (high jump (5-6).

The Lions’ 4×400 relay team of Glaymer Cardona, Brennan, Evan Meyer and were first in 3:46.