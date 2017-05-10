Propane tank collection is May 20 in Milford

The Milford Fire Department will be conducting a “Propane Tank Collection Day” on Saturday, May 20.

The collection is for Milford residents only and proof of residency will be required. There is no cost for this collection.

The collection will take place at 55 Wheelers Farms Road, upper parking lot of Fire Station 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The following shall be adhered to:

Have proof of residency ready

Tanks should be transported in an upright position

Preferable driver only transporting the tank(s)

Valve must be in the closed position

We will take full, partially filled, and empty 20lb tanks

Do not vent the tank prior to transporting

Tanks should be secured in place to prevent accidental tip-over

Tanks should be transported with the vehicle windows open

No smoking during the transport of the tank or in the drop off area.

For more information, call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 203-874-6321 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.