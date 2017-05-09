City kicks off renters rebate program

The City of Milford will begin to accept applications to the 2017 Renters’ Rebate Program. This program is for elderly renters (65+) or renters under the age of 65 who receive Social Security Disability benefits. The maximum yearly income for single applicants is $35,200 and for married couples it is $42,900.

As in previous years, Milford Department of Human Services outreach staff will be taking applications at Milford senior and disabled housing sites, scheduled as follows:

Viscount Drive , Tuesday, June 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 1 to 4 p.m.

Jagoe Court, Thursday, June 15, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3, 1 to 4 p.m.

DeMaio Drive, Tuesday, June 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 1 to 4 p.m.

Jepson Drive, Thursday, June 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug.10, 1 to 4 p.m.

Foran Towers, Tuesday, June 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saranor Apts., Thursday, June 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,

Senior Center, Tuesday, July 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

River Park, Friday, July 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Applicants should bring all 2016 rent and utility receipts and all 2016 income verification including their SSA-1099 and 2016 Federal Tax Return, if filed.

The Milford Department of Human Services will also be taking applications for all other qualified residents who do not live in the above sites beginning May 22, by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 203-783-3253. Applications will be taken through October 1.