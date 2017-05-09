Milford Mirror

Pancreatic Cancer walk May 20

May 9, 2017

The 5th Annual Milford Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk will take place Saturday, May 20, at Walnut Beach. There will be a walk, plus entertainment, refreshments, raffle, silent auction and more.

Meet at the pavilion. Participants will walk a three-mile route, which is handicap and stroller accessible.

Registration is at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m. Registration is $50, $60 day of event.

All money raised goes to the Lustgarten Foundation.

For more information or to register visit 2017milfordwalk.kintera.org.

