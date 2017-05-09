Devon Subway will move to new location

A Subway restaurant is moving from the front of the K-Mart Plaza at 609 Bridgeport Ave., to a nearby strip mall at 465 Bridgeport Ave., following unanimous Planning and Zoning Board (P&Z) approval on May 2.

Attorney Thomas Lynch said owners Paul and Doug Simpson have operated the restaurant for more than 30 years. Lynch said the new location is 1,500 square feet, which he said is slightly larger than the existing location. It will be located in the middle of the building at 465 Bridgeport Ave., which is owned by 461 Post Road Properties LLC.

The new restaurant will feature a new style that Lynch said is “a little more upscale in terms of décor.” While Subway requested 14 seats in two booths and at a high top table, the board reduced that to 10 seats.

Lynch said the building has 31 parking spaces for all the storefronts. He said Subway meets the zoning regulations definition of a fast food restaurant, and therefore only needs six parking spaces.

Other business

In other business, the board postponed until its May 16 meeting an application for a special permit and coastal area management site plan to allow construction of a single-family residence at 73 Cooper Ave.

Lynch said Christopher Field of Field and Son Builders LLC purchased the property in 2016 as a bank foreclosure. According to city records, the company purchased the property on Dec. 28, 2016 for $89,900. The 0.12-acre property is located in an R-5 zone.

Lynch said the developer plans to demolish the existing house, which is a 1,646 sq. ft. two-story house built in 1955. He said the new house will be 2,200 sq. ft. and will have three bedrooms and two baths. The elevated house will have a garage and storage on the first level.

Board member John Grant commented on the plans, saying that there was not enough information to accurately compute the height of the house, which can be no higher than 35 feet.

Grant said the site plans do not show the average grade of the parcel; the architectural plans list the average grade as 4.8 feet, and the builder’s plans show it as 7 feet. He said there were also inconsistencies among the three sets of plans for the height of the first floor, which is shown as 5.5 feet, 4.3 feet, and 7 feet above the grade respectively.

In response, Lynch said, “Revised plans that show these numbers never made it to the zoning office.”

Board member Jim Quish made a motion to approve the plans upon the condition that the zoning staff determines the house meets the 35-foot height limit. The motion failed by a 5-5 vote, which means the applicant needs to return with revised and corrected plans.

Grant opposed the motion, saying, the board has voted in the past on applications for staff to correct and he said it was “not done.”

Lynch said the same plans have been used to construct four other houses in Milford. He said the numbers would be verified on the revised plans.

In response, Grant said, “It might be the same set of plans, but depending on the elevation, it will be a different height.”