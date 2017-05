Nick Hartley threw nine strong innings, striking out 13, and the Foran High baseball team defeated host Shelton High, 3-2 in 10 innings on Monday.

J.T. Lanese drove in Mark Wootton with the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th for coach Garrett Walker’s Lions.

Kevin Lanese tied the game in the sixth, scoring John Lickteig.

Chris Goglia came in to pitch a 1-2-3 tenth inning to close the door.