Foran High’s boys lacrosse team defeated Lyman Hall, 14-6, in Wallingford on Monday.

Steven Lynch had five goals and for assists for coach Brian Adkins’ Lions, now 9-4.

Ethan McVoy had two goals and two assists.

Lance DiNatale had three goals.

Will Mauro scored two goals.

Matt Davidson and Max Tavitian had one goal each.

Zac Cleary, Steve Soerensen and Aidan Kiley each had assists.

Austin Jennings made 15 saves.