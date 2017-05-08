Obituary: Linda MacKeil Selostok, 69, of Shelton

Linda MacKeil Selostok, 69, of Shelton, wife of George Selostok, died May 1, at Griffin Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on Feb. 4, 1948, daughter of the late John and Mary Soltis MacKeil.

Besides her husband, survivors include three children, James Selostok and his wife, Dawn of Colorado, Danielle Sullivan and her husband, Stephen of Shelton, Eric Scott Selostok of Milford, two brothers, John MacKeil and his wife, Alice of South Carolina, Mark MacKeil and his wife, Maria of Trumbull, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by two sisters, Kathy Scinto and Ruth Deremer.

Burial: St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Smilow Cancer Center, Office of Development, Yale New Haven Hospital, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.