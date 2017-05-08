Pitch Hit & Run competition’s top finishers

The Scotts Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run Competition was hosted by Milford National Lou Gehrig Little League/Milford Cal Ripken League on May 7 at Ralph Clarkson Field.
These participants won in their respective age groups:
Age 7-8 boys
Peyton Pettey, all-around, pitch, hit champion — Milford National
Jovani Gentallan, run champion — Milford Cal Ripken
Age 7-8 girls
Gabby Rodriguez, all-around, hit and run champion — Milford Cal Ripken
Age 9-10 boys
Michael Neider, all-around champion— Milford National
Michael Neider/Matthew Fehmel, pitch champion — Milford National
Daniel Bitfield, hit champion — Milford Cal Ripken
Matthew Fehmel, run champion — Milford National
Age 9-10 girls
Cassie Rodriguez, all-around, run champion — Milford International
Erika Fabian, hit champion — Milford International
Lauren Worzel, pitch champion, Milford International
Age 11-12 boys
Tyler Shea, all-around champion — Milford National
Tyler Shea/Kasen Lanese/Jack Aliberti/Sabrina Lawless, pitch champion — Milford National
Anthony Brassell, hit champion — Milford Cal Ripken
John Neider, run champion — Milford National
The winners now have the chance to compete in the Sectional Competition, where all-around champions become eligible to qualify for the Team Championships hosted at Major League ballparks.
Pitch Hit & Run™ is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball.
For more information on the program, visit PitchHitRun.com.