Milford Mirror

Pitch Hit & Run competition’s top finishers

By Milford Mirror on May 8, 2017 in Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

The Scotts Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run Competition was hosted by Milford National Lou Gehrig Little League/Milford Cal Ripken League on May 7 at Ralph Clarkson Field.

These participants won in their respective age groups:

Age 7-8 boys

Peyton Pettey, all-around, pitch, hit champion — Milford National

Jovani Gentallan, run champion — Milford Cal Ripken

Age 7-8 girls

Gabby Rodriguez, all-around, hit and run champion — Milford Cal Ripken

Age 9-10 boys

Michael Neider, all-around champion— Milford National

Michael Neider/Matthew Fehmel, pitch champion — Milford National

Daniel Bitfield, hit champion — Milford Cal Ripken

Matthew Fehmel, run champion — Milford National

Age 9-10 girls

Cassie Rodriguez, all-around, run champion — Milford International

Erika Fabian, hit champion — Milford International

Lauren Worzel, pitch champion, Milford International

Age 11-12 boys

Tyler Shea, all-around champion — Milford National

Tyler Shea/Kasen Lanese/Jack Aliberti/Sabrina Lawless, pitch champion — Milford National

Anthony Brassell, hit champion — Milford Cal Ripken

John Neider, run champion — Milford National

The winners now have the chance to compete in the Sectional Competition, where all-around champions become eligible to qualify for the Team Championships hosted at Major League ballparks.

Pitch Hit & Run™ is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball.

For more information on the program, visit PitchHitRun.com.

