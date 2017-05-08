Obituary: John L. Marvell

John L. Marvell, of Milford, died May 4, at Connecticut Hospice, Branford.

Born Feb. 20, 1944 in Bridgeport, son of the late John and Mabel Marvell; U.S. Coast Guard.

Worked for Payne Webber, City Trust, clerk for the Banks Committee of the State Legislature for 33 years. He also worked for the CT Parks Service in the summer.

Survived by a number of cousins/relatives.

A memorial service will be held at the Wildermere Beach Congregational Church on Tuesday May 16, at 2 p.m.

Memorial contributions: Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road., Branford, CT 06405. Smith Funeral Home, Milford.