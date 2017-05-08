Obituary: Valerie J. Smith, 58, of Milford

Valerie J. Smith, 58, of Milford, died May 4, at Lauderdale by The Sea, Florida.

Born in Jacksonville, Fla. on Dec. 5, 1958.

Survivors include her husband, Allen Smith of Milford, daughter, Michele Meoli (Brian) of East Haven, her nine month old twin grandsons, Franco and Maxwell, her parents, Calvin and Carolyn Walker of Oxford, brothers, Alan Walker (Kirsten) of Hamden, and Brian Walker (Janet) of Bethany, six nieces and nephews and four great nieces and one great nephew.

Calling hours: Friday, may 12, 4-7 p.m., Smith Funeral Home, 135 N. Broad Street, Milford. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m., at Trinity Church, 33 Center Road, Woodbridge.

Memorial contributions: charity of one’s choice or to the Trinity Church Memorial Fund.