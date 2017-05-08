Milford Mirror

Johnny Winter All Star Band in Milford May 28

By Milford Mirror on May 8, 2017 in Calendar, Happenings, Lead News · 0 Comments

The Milford Performance Center will present Johnny Winter All Star Band with special guest James Montgomery and the Uptown Horns on Sunday, May 28, at 7 p.m.

This official “Johnny Winter Concert Event” features original members from the band, including Johnny’s protégé guitarist and Grammy award winner Paul Nelson, who toured the world with Winter and recorded on and produced his last #1 Billboard Blues charting, Grammy and BMA winning Album “Step Back.”

Scott Spray will perform on bass, and Bobby T. Torello on drums.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments, wine and beer will be available. Tickets are available online  at MilfordPerformanceCenter.org or at the door on show day.

The Milford Performance Center is located at The Parsons Government Center in the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Family Halloween event — Sunday, Oct. 27
  2. Milford Spotlight
  3. Free concert to celebrate Milford’s 375th is Saturday
  4. Lots planned next weekend: Kite fly, Trout Derby, and more

Tags: ,

Previous Post Obituary: Robert F. Tiano, 78, of Milford Next Post Obituary: Valerie J. Smith, 58, of Milford
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress