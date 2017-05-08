Johnny Winter All Star Band in Milford May 28

The Milford Performance Center will present Johnny Winter All Star Band with special guest James Montgomery and the Uptown Horns on Sunday, May 28, at 7 p.m.

This official “Johnny Winter Concert Event” features original members from the band, including Johnny’s protégé guitarist and Grammy award winner Paul Nelson, who toured the world with Winter and recorded on and produced his last #1 Billboard Blues charting, Grammy and BMA winning Album “Step Back.”

Scott Spray will perform on bass, and Bobby T. Torello on drums.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments, wine and beer will be available. Tickets are available online at MilfordPerformanceCenter.org or at the door on show day.

The Milford Performance Center is located at The Parsons Government Center in the Veterans Memorial Auditorium.