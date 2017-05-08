Obituary: Robert F. Tiano, 78, of Milford

Robert F. Tiano, 78, of Milford, formerly of Bridgeport, husband of the late Laura Tiano, died April 28, in Yale New Haven Hospital.

Born in Derby, March 23, 1939, son of the late John and Raffaela Conte Tiano; U.S. Navy jet engine mechanic.

He was employed by Avco Lycoming, Sikorsky as a production planner, Textron as a supervisor, and Christmas Tree Shops as a supervisor.

Survived by brother, Jerry, sister, Elizabeth, sister-in-law, Bertha, and niece, Rebecca.

Smith Funeral Home, Milford. Burial: Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport.

Memorial contributions: Swim Across the Sound, c/o St. Vincent’s Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606.