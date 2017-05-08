Obituary: Ruth M. Seymour, 83 of Milford

Ruth M. Seymour, 83 of Milford, wife of the late Edward C. Seymour Jr., died April 23, at home.

Born in Bridgeport, Jan. 2, 1934, daughter of the late Chester A. and Gladys Aitken Walsh.

Survived by daughter, Cindylee Roberto and her husband, Fred of Sebastian, Fla., sons, Edward C. Seymour, III and his wife, Beverly of Hamden and Chester “Chet” Seymour and his wife, Carolyn of West Haven, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sisters, Roseanne Kubicko, Gladys Brown and her husband, Paul Sr., and Carol Cooney, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by daughter, Ruth Dean, brother, James Walsh, and her sister, Jean Miller. Smith Funeral Home, Milford.