Obituary: Matilda A. Piompino, 88, of Milford

Matilda A. Piompino, 88, of Milford, self-employed seamstress, died May 3, at Milford Hospital.

Born in New York, April 16, 1929, daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Licata.

Survived by daughters, Rosemary Seto and her husband, Steve of Florida, and Lida Piompino and her husband, Nelson Kwok of Fairfield, and grandchildren, Matthew, Jesse, and Taryn Seto, and Skyler Kwok.

Calling hours: Monday, May 8, 4-7 p.m., Smith Funeral Home, 135 N. Broad St., Milford.

Memorial contributions: Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Dr., Milford, CT 06460.

