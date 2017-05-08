Obituary: Elaine McVinua, 88, of Milford

Elaine McVinua, 88, of Milford, wife of the late William McVinua, died May 4.

Born on Nov. 16, 1928, in New York City.

Survived by son, William McVinua and wife, Kathy of Milford, and their children, Robert and Nicole, daughter, Deborah Trottier and husband, John of Dunbarton, N.H., and their daughters, Sophie and Dulcie, sisters, Joan Batchelor, Ellen Richetelli, and Christine Laydon, all of Milford.

Also predeceased by sister, Nancy Vinci.

Memorial contributions: Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA).

Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford.