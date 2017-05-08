Milford Oyster Fest headliner announced

The southern rock band Blackberry Smoke will headline this year’s Annual Milford Oyster Festival, which is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, in downtown Milford.

“The festival is really excited to have Blackberry Smoke as its headliner this year,” said Festival President Ila Tokarz. “They will bring some new energy and sound to our main stage area.”

Blackberry Smoke is a southern country rock band from Atlanta, Ga. The lineup consists of Charlie Starr, lead vocals and guitar; Richard Turner, bass and vocals; Brit Turner, drums; Paul Jackson, guitar and vocals, and Brandon Still on keyboards.

Since the group’s formation in 2000, the band has played more than 250 shows a year. They have toured Europe multiple times and performed for the first time ever in Australia in 2016 to sold-out crowds.

Blackberry Smoke has also recorded a handful of independent releases, including the albums Bad Luck Ain’t No Crime, Little Piece of Dixie and The Whippoorwill, plus a pair of EPs, the concert DVD “Live at the Georgia Theatre,” the live CD/ DVD set Leave A Scar and their latest project Holding All the Roses, the first album the band feels properly captured their musical essence.

The band has also had songs featured in movie and video game soundtracks, including EA Sports’ Madden NFL 16, performed on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Conan and toured with and befriended idols such as The Marshall Tucker Band, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd and George Jones.

The opening act for Blackberry Smoke will be the Artimus Pyle Band. Long considered the “wild man” of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Artimus Pyle’s powerful and distinctive double bass drumming helped define the Skynyrd sound.

Pyle also worked with Charlie Daniels and Marshall Tucker, expanding his career as a powerful session drummer, according to an Oyster Festival press release.

The Milford Oyster Festival will be held, rain or shine, on Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to the main stage entertainment, the event also includes a craft beer area at Lisman Landing, the Festival Car Show, Children’s Stage at Fowler Field, Armory Square Big Toys, 200 arts and crafts vendors on the green, amusement rides, schooner cruises, canoe and kayak races, and 35,000 oysters from the East Coast Shellfish Growers Association.

Oyster Eve, the festival kick-off event, will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Lisman Landing.

Headlining the Lisman Landing Harbor Stage on Oyster Eve is Classic Stones Live! Classic Stones Live! recreates The Stones in their prime. They will also be playing on the Harbor Stage on Saturday during the festival.

Craft beers, wine and oysters as well as other food will be available on Oyster Eve.

For more information visit milfordoysterfestival.com.