Girls lacrosse: Foran’s Julia Astram records 100th goal

Julia Astram recorded the 100th goal of her career and the Foran High girls lacrosse team scored the first five goals and never looked back, defeating Stratford High 16-5 in Milford on Saturday.

“It’s a lot,” Astram said of her 100th goal. “It’s overwhelming. It’s been a great experience here. I love playing for this team. I love all the girls.

“We’re looking to make the state tournament. We’re just taking it one day at a time. Our motto is ‘One More’ so we’re trying to get there if we can. Right now we’re just trying to keep up our positivity.”

Samantha O’Neill led the Lions, now 5-6, with six goals and two assists.

Astram had five goal and three assists.

“It’s like having a big monkey off of your back. The last four games were really tough for us,” said Foran coach Jack Connors. “They’ve been playing team lacrosse and they’ve been playing a more intense physical defense.”

Erin Suech had three goals and an assist.

Eva Knudsen had a goal and three assists.

Mikayla Perry added a goal.

Emily Kwalek had three assists.

Shea Phelan made 12 saves.

Cora Martonak led the Red Devils with three goals and an assist.

Brianna LaPia and Julia Mahoney each scored one.

Two minutes into the game, O’Neill struck first for the Lions to give Foran a 1-0 lead.

Six minutes later, Perry went high over SHS keeper Kasey Herrera on a feed from Suech for the goal. O’Neill followed with a low bounce shot to make it 3-0. Astram then added her first. Knudsen followed with her first to give Foran a 5-0 lead — and its fourth goal in a span of three minutes.

LaPia ended the five-goal streak with a shot from 10 yards out to put Stratford on the board 5-1.

Suech answered right away for her first goal of the game and Foran’s sixth.

Mahoney made it a 6-2 game when on a set position shot, she went high over the net over Phelan for the goal.

O’Neill responded with a bounce shot to give Foran a 7-2 lead.

Two minutes later, Astram scored to make it 8-2 with four and a half minutes until the half.

Martonak scored on a set position shot to make it 8-3 at intermission.

In the second half, Martonak scored to make it an 8-4 game and give the Red Devils an opportunity to bring the game within reach.

Suech responded immediately with a bounce shot goal to make it 9-4.

The Red Devils continued to pressure Phelan in net.

LaPia and Martonak each had shots on goal, but they were saved by Shea.

Ten minutes into the second half, Knudsen scored on a bounce shot to make it 10-4.

Thirty seconds later, Martonak weaved through traffic and shoots low for a bounce goal to make it 10-5 with 14 minutes left to play.

The Lions responded with six unanswered goals to make it 14-5.

Astram then scored the 100th of her career on a quick bounce shot goal.

O’Neill sealed the victory with her fifth goal with 1:40 to play.

Foran returns to action Tuesday when they host North Haven at 6 p.m.

The Lions will be collecting donations and holding a bake sale for the Milford Prevention Council to help them in their work in raising awareness about the problems of substance abuse. Last season, Foran girls lacrosse raised $2,200 for MPC.