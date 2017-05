Jonathan Law defeated Wolcott Tech, 16-7, in a non-league girls lacrosse game on Saturday.

Olivia Keator scored four goals to lead the Lady Lawmen, now 10-2.

Laura Dennigam scored two goals and Stella Patrick made four saves.

Emily Tournas, Colleen Goodwin, Erin Goodwin, Stephanie Felag, Makayla Mai , Natalie Gordon 1 and Katie McNellis all netted goals.

Keator (two), Colleen Goodwin (two), Tournas, Dennigan and Felag had assists.

Jonathan Law 5 11 — 16

Wolcott 5 2 — 7