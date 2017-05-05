The Milford Fencing Club held its 7th annual Winter Fencing Tournament on May 1 at the Orchard Hills School, during which local fencers from ages 9 to 17 competed in full electronically-scored matches in four divisions.

After 31 bouts of competition and outstanding sportsmanship over two weeks, first place in the Junior Mixed Foil Division went to Arush Puri, followed by Jake Arneth and Luke Kissinger.

In the Senior Mixed Foil Division, first place after 21 bouts went to Joseph DeFrietas, followed by Shannon Mulherin and third-place finisher Leighton Whaley.

In the Junior Epee division, Colin Hoben took first place, followed by Sebastian Todeasa and Molly Finnegan.

In the Senior Epee division, William Wei took first place in a close final with runner-up Michael Arndt, followed by Jack Finnegan.

The Milford Fencing Club, now in it’s seventh season, offers beginner to expert competitive fencing instruction to the Milford community.

Fencing is an elite Olympic-level sport most commonly found at private college preparatory schools and Ivy League universities, and the Milford Fencing Club offers local classes accessible to all ages 10 to adults, with instruction in both foil and epee.

Due to demand, the Club is announcing an extended summer session on Monday and Wednesday nights starting on Wednesday, July 5.

Beginners are welcome, and the cost is $175 for 10 sessions, with Monday nights for new fencers and juniors, and Wednesday nights for experienced fencers.

For more information, contact club manager Chris Hiza at 203-589-4376, find us on facebook at Milford Fencing Club, or email the club at [email protected].