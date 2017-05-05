Milford Mirror

Police: Shoplifter tried to stab employee with needle

By Milford Mirror on May 5, 2017 in News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Surveillance video recorded this image of the man police are looking for.

Police are looking for help finding a man who allegedly threatened to stab a Macy’s employee with a hypodermic needle.

Police said that on May 4, a Macy’s loss prevention officer approached a man during a shoplifting incident. The suspect pulled out a hypodermic needle and threatened to stab the employee, police said

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 6’0”- 6’2”, 185 pounds, 30-40 years old with a distinct dark mole or birthmark on his left cheek area.

If anyone has information that could help identify the suspect they are asked to contact the Milford Police Department Detective Bureau, 203-877-1465 or Detective Ken Catino at 203-783-4729, [email protected] Reference case #2142-17.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Milford Police Reports: Sept. 2
  2. Six Milford stores failed test: sold alcohol to minors
  3. Police seek man who robbed two at gunpoint downtown
  4. Fuji driver attacked making food delivery downtown

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Boys golf: Jonathan Law defeats Foran, 177-199 Next Post What price for a perfect lawn?
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress