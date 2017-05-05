Police: Shoplifter tried to stab employee with needle

Police are looking for help finding a man who allegedly threatened to stab a Macy’s employee with a hypodermic needle.

Police said that on May 4, a Macy’s loss prevention officer approached a man during a shoplifting incident. The suspect pulled out a hypodermic needle and threatened to stab the employee, police said

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 6’0”- 6’2”, 185 pounds, 30-40 years old with a distinct dark mole or birthmark on his left cheek area.

If anyone has information that could help identify the suspect they are asked to contact the Milford Police Department Detective Bureau, 203-877-1465 or Detective Ken Catino at 203-783-4729, [email protected] Reference case #2142-17.