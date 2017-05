Jonathan Law defeated Foran High, 177-199, in boys golf at the par 36 course at Orange Hills on Thursday.

Jake Mola and Brian Hayes were co-medalists with rounds of 38 for the Lawmen (6-3).

Ryan Mola shot a 49 and Ryan Bedell a 52

Quinn Oliver led Foran with a 48, followed by Keith Harlow 49, J.P. Rosetti 50 and Chris Thomas 52.