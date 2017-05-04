Softball: Law comes back to beat Lyman Hall

Jonathan Law rallied back to tie, and then defeat, Lyman Hall 3-2 in an SCC softball game in Milford on Thursday.

With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh, Ally Stein reached on an infield

error and advanced to second. Cali Jolley beat out an infield single, before Stein scored from third when Erica Boehm’s ball was misplayed.

Jolley had three of Law’s seven hits.

Erin Harrigan scattered three hits and struck out five.

Elise Hastings had a double for Lyman Hall.

LH 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 3 2

Law 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 3 7 3

Batteries

Law: Erin Harrigan (6-7) and Skyler Bender

LH: Shura (7-6) and Tuscano