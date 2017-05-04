Boys lacrosse: Foran Lions top Lawmen, 17-5

Senior Stephen Lynch scored four goals and added two assists, while junior Will Mauro pitched in with three goals to go along with four assists in leading the Foran High boys lacrosse team to a 17-5 victory over city rival Jonathan Law on Thursday night.

The win gave the Lions a two-game sweep this season to earn the Winthop A. “Pink” Smith Lacrosse Trophy, and their 10th consecutive victory over the Lawmen in the five-year varsity history of the program.

Last week, Foran trimmed Law, 16-2 and totaled 33 goals in the two contests while giving up only seven.

“Even though we beat them last week, we weren’t coming in here and taking them lightly,” said Foran coach Brian Adkins. “We wanted to come out and play hard and fast and we did just that.”

Foran built up an 8-0 first quarter lead on the strength of three goals each from Lynch and Lance DiNatale.

Overall, the Lions finished with 36 shots compared to 19 for Law.

Law was led by two goals from Cole Egersheim, as the Lawmen saw their record dip to 4-8.

Foran improved to 8-4.

“We lost 95 per cent of the face-offs and you can’t do that, fall behind by as much as we did early, and come out with a win,” said Law coach Mike Forget.