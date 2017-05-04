Girls lacrosse: Lady Lawmen defeat Foran Lions, 16-7

The Jonathan Law girls lacrosse team used a strong performance in the second half to defeat visiting Foran High, 16-7, on Thursday.

With the victory, coach Lynette Martinez’ Lady Lawmen (8-2) swept the season series from coach Jack Connors’ Lions (4-6), and by doing so captured the Winthrop A. “Pink” Smith Lacrosse Award, emblematic of city supremacy.

Foran, after falling behind 7-0 in last week’s first meeting of the season, played much better and traded goals with their rivals in the first 25-minute session.

Law put the first two goals on the scoreboard in the second half, with Erin Goodwin (four goals) and Colleen Goodwin (five goals) producing the netfinders before Foran’s Sam O’Neill (three goals) made it a one-goal game.

Law tallied the next four goals, to take an 11-6 lead with 13:38 remaining.

Andria Torres, Erin Goodwin, Olivia Keator and Erin Goodwin again, scored.

The Lions’ Julia Astram ended the run at the 11:49 mark, but Law added goals from Laura Dennigan, Colleen Goodwin and Emily Tournas to restore its seven goal advantage.

A great passing sequence from Angelo Sciuto to Keator to Colleen Goodwin took the score to 15-7 with 2:30 left to play.

Dennigan collected a loose ball after Foran’s Cassie Bennett had blocked a shot, and put it home to complete the scoring at the 1:38 mark.

Foran took a 1-0 lead when O’Neill forced a turnover and scored 1:44 into the contest.

Keator scored off a set position 47 seconds later and the battle was on.

Erin Goodwin scored to get things started.

Foran’s Alex Morales stole a pass at one end and Eva Knudsen assisted on an Astram goal to deadlock the match at 2-2 at 19:33.

Dennigan scored for Law at 18:28, but O’Neill finished off a set position shot at 11:11 to make it 3-3.

Bennett gave Foran back the lead before Colleen Goodwin knotted things up.

Erin Goodwin made a great fake before finding the net for a 5-4 lead at 5:23 to go in the half.

The Lions leveled the score at intermission, when Hayley Byers put one home with 3:25 remaining.

Stella Patrick had seven saves for Law.

Foran’s Shea Phelan made 10 stops.