Second arrest made in Motel 6 robbery

Abimnel Mangual

Police have made a second arrest in connection with a robbery at Motel 6 in Milford last month.

According to police, a victim reported being attacked by four people in a hotel room at Motel 6, 111 Schoolhouse Road, on April 12. One of the attackers reportedly was armed with a handgun. The victim was restrained with zip ties and his mouth was taped.

A large sum of cash and clothing were reportedly taken from the room.

On May 4, police took custody of Abimnel Mangual, 37, of 13 Bronson Street, Waterbury in regards to an active warrant for his arrest. Mangual was developed as a suspect, and through a DNA match by the State Forensic Laboratory a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said.

He was charged with home invasion, burglary, robbery, kidnapping with a firearm, criminal use of a firearm and larceny.

He is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Jacqueline Steck

Milford previously arrested Jacqueline Steck, 18, of 9 Ellis St., Milford, in connection with the robbery.

She also was charged with home invasion, burglary, robbery, kidnapping with a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, and larceny.

