Milford Tennis Association open house May 20

The Milford Tennis Association is holding its annual open house to register tennis players on Saturday, May 20, at Eisenhower Park from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Bring your racquet for organized play. The Open House will be held rain or shine.

At this time, the first 50 M.T.A. members will receive a free gift of two cans of tennis balls.

In addition, those who register by May 17 will be in a drawing for two $25 gift certificates from Dick’s Sports.

The absolute deadline for registration will be Saturday, May 20.

The M.T.A. organizes league singles, doubles and mixed leagues by NTRP levels from 3.0 to 4.0 for men and women and mixed.

Winners and finalists will receive awards.

Other levels can be created if there is enough interest.

For additional information or application forms, contact Marilyn Kolwicz [email protected]