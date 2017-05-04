Milford Mirror

Milford Tennis Association open house May 20

By Milford Mirror on May 4, 2017 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Milford Tennis Association is holding its annual open house to register tennis players on Saturday, May 20, at Eisenhower Park from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Bring your racquet for organized play. The Open House will be held rain or shine.

At this time, the first 50 M.T.A. members will receive a free gift of two cans of tennis balls.

In addition, those who register by May 17 will be in a drawing for two $25 gift certificates from Dick’s Sports.

The absolute deadline for registration will be Saturday, May 20.

The M.T.A. organizes league singles, doubles and mixed leagues by NTRP levels from 3.0 to 4.0 for men and women and mixed.

Winners and finalists will receive awards.

Other levels can be created if there is enough interest.

For additional information or application forms, contact Marilyn Kolwicz [email protected]

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Tennis Open House set for Eisenhower Park
  2. Milford Tennis Association holding Open House
  3. Girls basketball: Skills clinic grades 6-12
  4. Baseball: Milford American Legion registration

Tags: ,

Previous Post Girls lacrosse: Unselfish Lady Lawmen reap rewards
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress