Girls lacrosse: Unselfish Lady Lawmen reap rewards

Jonathan Law had plenty to celebrate when coach Lynette Martinez’ Lady Lawmen teamed up to win a 22-12 SCC girls lacrosse decision from Foran High at the Vito DeVito Sports Complex on April 27.

“They are incredibly unselfish,” Martinez said of her club, which improved to 7-1. “I believe seventy percent of our goals tonight were assisted. The girls are always willing to create and then give the ball to the open player. They are happy to have teammates be on the receiving end of their hard work.”

The Foran Lions dipped to 5-4.

“Their cutters were good,” Foran coach Jack Connors said. “Sometimes you run into a game like this. Our goal is still to make states and I think we have an excellent chance of doing that.”

Law took a 7-0 lead and led 15-8 at the half.

Andria Torres assisted on the first two goals, with Olivia Keator scoring at 22:55 and Laura Dennigan finding the back of the net 39 seconds later.

“We want to score off the fastbreak,” Martinez said. “Andria is for lack of a better term our tempo keeper. It starts with her and Olivia. This group of girls does a great job of forcing the other team to pick their poison, you can’t faceguard one person, you have to defend them all.”

Colleen Goodwin is the team’s catalyst from the faceoff. She is quick winning draws and heading up field on the break or slowing it down to set up the attack.

A junior, Goodwin assisted Dennigan (four goals) on Law’s next tally before taking off and scoring unassisted for a 4-0 advantage.

Law’s defense was marshaled by Rebecca Tighe, Chloe McCullough and Mary Lonergan.

Bethany Edwards, from Torres, and Emily Tournas, from Keator, took the score to 6-0 before Tournas’ wrap-around goal completed the run at the 16:37 mark.

Foran got on the board when Samantha O’Neill (seven goals) created some space before whipping in a shot at 16:19. Law keeper Stella Patrick then had a great save on O’Neill, who proved to be a force for the Lions both on draws and earning ground balls.

Keator, who finished with five goals to go with three assists, made it 8-1 after scraping to get to a loose ball in front of Foran keeper Shea Phelan.

Foran’s top defenders were Erin Suech, Cassie Bennett and Alexi Morales.

Phelan then stopped Goodwin, but on the continuing possession, Goodwin scored from the set position.

O’Neill brought the score to 9-3 on a pair of shots off set position. Cassie Bennett set up her second score with a ground ball.

Tournas countered with a goal, and a fine play by Chloe McCullough led to a Dennigan goal off a Keator assist.

The Lions’ Julia Astram assisted on O’Neill’s fourth goal to bring the count to 11-4 with 3:45 remaining in the half.

Patrick then stopped Astram before Phelan answered with a great save on Goodwin.

Bridget Collins got Foran on the board after a great spin move, before Law closed the half on unassisted goals from Keator and Bethany Edwards.

Law held a 14-12 in ground balls at intermission (21-20 game).

Leading the way were Dennigan, Edwards and Goodwin. Foran was led by Morales, Eva Knudsen, O’Neill, Bennett and Emily Kwalek.

Kwalek assisted on Knudsen’s goal to begin the second session. O’Neill scored again.

Keator then took a pass from Torres, faked a pass, then made her shot high in the corner. Goodwin scored the next two goals.

Kwalek then made a great shot inside the post off an assist from Astram to take the score to 17-8.

Law finished with goals by Torres (two), Tournas, Keator and McCullough.

Foran’s closing tallies came from O’Neill, Suech and Kwalek.