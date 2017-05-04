Boys lacrosse: Foran’s seniors pace team’s improvement

Steven Lynch and the Foran High boys lacrosse program have grown as one.

This was apparent after Lynch’s performance in a pair of victories by the Lions last week.

A senior captain, Lynch scored a program-tieing mark with seven goals in a 14-13 overtime win over Hamden High. The middie then tallied his 100th career point when coach Brian Adkins’ team defeated Jonathan Law, 16-2.

“Steve has worked hard each of his four years,” Adkins said of Lynch, who had four goals and four assists against Law. “He gives us one of the best group of middies in the area. Steve is quick with a tough shot to stop.”

Lynch was pleased to be able to step up in two big spots.

“Each year we’ve grown,” he said. “As everyone has gotten better the team has gotten better. I love the game and coach Adkins is great, no one better. The guys got me involved (in his seven-goal game) and that was awesome, as we had never beaten Hamden. Tonight we made states, and that is huge.”

Foran improved to 7-3 after it took a 5-1 lead after one period and led 11-1 at the half. The Lions took a 14-1 lead into the fourth quarter.

“We were able to get our offense rolling, the defense played well, and Austin Jennings in net was great,” Adkins said. “Law played us in two tough games last year and are in the hunt for states. We qualified for states, which is always our number one goal. We did a nice job tonight.”

Hayden Hulme and Jimmy Boyle scored goals for the Lawmen (4-5). Cole Egersheim had an assist. Tanner Georgelos made six saves.

“We need to play better,” Law coach Mike Forget said. “Offensively, we didn’t possess the ball very well. Hats off to Foran the way they played. They were the better team today. They shut us down.”

Foran’s Lance DiNatale scored three goals. Matt Davidson had two goals and two assists. Steve Soerensen had a goal and an assist. Zac Cleary had a goal and an assist. Ethan McVoy, Max Tavitian, Will Mauro, Nick DeBiase and Kevin Kwalek all scored goals. Jennings had five saves through three quarters. Sean O’Connor had one save in the final period.

