Boys golf: Law’s solid core building on fast start

The Jonathan Law golf team is approaching mid-season with a 4-2 record with impressive early performances by returning players from the successful 2016 team.

The Lawmen had great achievements in 2016, qualifying for the CIAC Division 2 state tournament for the first time in school history and winning the 20th annual Mayor’s Cup City championship between Law, Foran, and Platt Tech.

While they lost two graduating seniors, Matt Marino and Max Caserta, the Lawmen returned a solid core.

“Last year was a great experience for everybody,” coach Andy Koorejian said. “Making states, sending players to the SCC league tournament, and then winning the Mayor’s Cup was special. While we will miss Matt Marino and Max Caserta, the other players saw what it took to be that successful and achieve those goals.”

Returning are captain and four-year starter Jake Mola, as well as classmates Brian Hayes and Casey Lascola. Senior Sam Rossi joins the team in his first year of play. Returning juniors include Nick Vitale and Mike McCarvill. Returning sophomores Ryan Mola, Zach Smith and first time player Ryan Bedell round out the underclassmen.

“Jake Mola is one of the most dedicated athletes I’ve seen,” Koorejian said. “His consistent performance over the four years allowed us to improve to those postseason achievements.

“While this is Brian Hayes’ second year on the team, he has already made quite an impact and I look forward to performances for the rest of the season. Ryan Mola and Zach Smith played in some matches last season and are starting to settle in as consistent starters this season.

“Ryan Bedell is the newcomer, but has already had some impressive performances in his first season of competitive golf. Best of all, they are only sophomores.

“Overall, it’s a fast season and hopefully our players will continue to improve and produce competitive results over the remaining weeks.”

The Lawmen opened the 2017 season against Division I Amity High on April 5 at Orange Hills CC. While the Lawmen lost 195-157, Jake Mola shot seven over par 42. On April 12, Law traveled to Alling Memorial golf course and defeated Wilbur Cross 181-230. Hayes medaled with 40 while strong performances were scored by Ryan Mola, Ryan Bedell and Zach Smith.

Law defeated East Haven at Orange Hills CC on April 19 183-204 when Brian Hayes medaled with 42. Jake Mola (45), Ryan Bedell (46), Zach Smith (50) added to the great score.

The Lawmen lost a close match to Lyman Hall on April 20, 180-177. It was the Lawmen’s best score in the early season. Brian Hayes lead the Lawmen with 39 followed by an impressive performances by Jake Mola (45), Ryan Mola (48) and Bedell (48). Finally, the Lawmen’s improved their season best score in the next match as they defeated Wilbur Cross at Orange Hills, 170-226. Hayes shot 4 over 39 to earn medal honors while Jake Mola scored 40, Ryan Mola 43 and Bedell 48.

Law’s defeated Career Magnet, 164-252, at the par 35 course at Alling Memorial on Thursday. Leading the Lawmen were Hayes 38 (medalist), Jake Mola 39, Ryan Mola 42 and Smith 45.