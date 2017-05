Foran High’s softball team rallied with six runs in its last two at bats to defeat Daniel Hand, 7-6, on Wednesday.

Coach Stephanie Dawid’s Lions are now 6-7. Daniel Hand is 8-4.

Caitlyn Parisi went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Alexa Mendillo went 1-for-2 with two runs scored for Foran.

Hollis Wivell went 2-for-4 and Abby Geshwind went 2-for-3 for Hand.

Hand 300 020 1 — 6 7 3

Foran 000 133 X – 7 7 1

Foran: Makenna Prete and Alexis James, Hand: Abby Geshwind and Lilly Geshwind