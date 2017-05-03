Milford Mirror

Women arrested after fighting in the street

By Milford Mirror on May 3, 2017 in Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Two women were arrested May 2 after allegedly getting into an argument, during which one tried to drive away while the other was on the hood of the car.

Police said that on May 2 at 10:30 a.m. they responded to a report of two women fighting in the street on Roses Mill Road near Woodmont Road. Police arrested Tianna Feliciano, 20, of 1 Avalon Drive, Milford, and charged her with engaging in a physical altercation with Leyshack Roman-Lopez, 24, of the same address.

Police said the two women are dating and got into a fight after Feliciano stole Roman-Lopez’s car. Feliciano tried to drive the vehicle away from the scene while Roman-Lopez was on the hood of the car trying to stop Feliciano from driving away, police said.

Roman-Lopez, was arrested too, accused of engaging in a physical altercation with Feliciano and another female inside of their home.

Feliciano was charged with disorderly conduct assault, breach of peace, larceny, robbery, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond was set at $5,000 and she was scheduled to appear in court May 3.

Roman-Lopez was charged with disorderly conduct and assault. She was released from police custody on her promise to appear in court the next day also.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Two arrested for stealing cars
  2. Furnace malfunction caused last week's condo fire
  3. Man used hatchet to try to break into motel room
  4. Police give all clear downtown

Tags: ,

Previous Post Association continues Walnut Beach revitalization
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress