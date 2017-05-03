Women arrested after fighting in the street

Two women were arrested May 2 after allegedly getting into an argument, during which one tried to drive away while the other was on the hood of the car.

Police said that on May 2 at 10:30 a.m. they responded to a report of two women fighting in the street on Roses Mill Road near Woodmont Road. Police arrested Tianna Feliciano, 20, of 1 Avalon Drive, Milford, and charged her with engaging in a physical altercation with Leyshack Roman-Lopez, 24, of the same address.

Police said the two women are dating and got into a fight after Feliciano stole Roman-Lopez’s car. Feliciano tried to drive the vehicle away from the scene while Roman-Lopez was on the hood of the car trying to stop Feliciano from driving away, police said.

Roman-Lopez, was arrested too, accused of engaging in a physical altercation with Feliciano and another female inside of their home.

Feliciano was charged with disorderly conduct assault, breach of peace, larceny, robbery, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond was set at $5,000 and she was scheduled to appear in court May 3.

Roman-Lopez was charged with disorderly conduct and assault. She was released from police custody on her promise to appear in court the next day also.