Association continues Walnut Beach revitalization

Association becomes official non-profit

The Walnut Beach Arts & Business Association (WBABA), spearheaded by local business owner Susan Patrick, is now officially a non-profit organization, aimed at promoting revitalization at Walnut Beach.

Under the direction of executive board members and local business owners Holly Burton and Meg Giannotti, co-presidents; Greyson Schwing, treasurer; and Tina Pritchard, secretary, WBABA leaders said the group is dedicated to creating a stronger, cleaner and more economically vibrant community at Walnut Beach.

The WBABA focuses on revitalizing and supporting the growth of the Walnut Beach residential and business community through various outreach projects and free family events.

The group has a number of events planned at Walnut Beach, including the following:

Dancing Under the Stars will feature free professional dance instruction followed by an open  dance on the second Saturday of every month.

A Neighborhood Stroll and outdoor dance party will take place the third Thursday of every month.

There will be a Summer Solstice Fairy Frolic.

There will be a Night of Illumination, and other events.

The association has teamed up with Massaro Farm, a nonprofit from Woodbridge, to bring local and organic produce boxes to families in need within the Walnut Beach community.

Anyone who would like to sponsor a family should visit WBABA.org or email [email protected]

The WBABA has also formed a farmer’s market with Massaro Farm. It will run every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., starting June 8, under the arch at Naugatuck Avenue and Broadway.

Go to Facebook for a full list of community happenings and events: WalnutBeachArtsAndBusiness.

 

