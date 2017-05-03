Milford Mirror

Milford delegation supports move to halt conversion therapy on youths

By Milford Mirror on May 3, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

State Rep. Pam Staneski

State Rep. Pam Staneski this week supported a legislative proposal in the House of Representative to ban conversion therapy on youths, a controversial psychological treatment or counseling designed to change a person’s sexual orientation from homosexual or bisexual to heterosexual.

She, as well as other members of the Milford legislation — Representatives Charles Ferraro, Kim Rose and state Senator Gayle Slossberg — are all listed as co-sponsors of the bill aimed at ending the practice.

The bill, HB-6695, An Act Concerning the Protection of Youth from Conversion Therapy, would prohibit any licensed professional from engaging in conversion therapy with a person under the age of 18 in Connecticut. The bill currently has 66 members of the General Assembly as introducers and/or co-sponsors, according to a press release from Staneski’s office.

The House of Representatives voted 141 to 8 Tuesday to pass the bill and send it to the Senate.

“I co-sponsored this legislation because I do not believe Connecticut should be condoning or permitting this type of therapy,” Staneski said. “Right now there is abundance of evidence that shows that conversion therapy may actually cause emotional or physical harm to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals, particularly adolescents or young persons. I cannot in good conscience support a so-called therapy which actually causes loss of sexual feeling, depression, anxiety, and thoughts of suicide.”

Staneski said that according to the American Medical Association, which she said opposes conversion therapy, there are no professional standards or guidelines for how it is conducted.

She said that six states have already banned conversion therapy on youths: California, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New Jersey and New York.

