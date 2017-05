Girls lacrosse: Law defeats Shelton in SCC matchup

Three was the winning number for the Jonathan Law girls lacrosse team in its 12-9 road win over Shelton High on Tuesday.

Olivia Keator, Emily Tournas, Colleen Goodwin and Bethany Edwards scored three goals each to lead the Lady Lawmen (8-2) to the SCC victory over the Gaelettes (5-5).

Stella Patrick made 17 saves.

Jonathan Law 6 6 — 12

Shelton 4 5 — 9

Goals: (Shelton) Rachel Drost 2; Mia Camerino 3; Shelby Offord 2; Danielle Kreitler 2.

Assists: (Shelton) Mia Camerino 1; (Jonathan Law) Olivia Keator 3; Emily Tournas 2; Laura Dennigan 3.

Shots: Shelton 22; Jonathan Law 21