Girls tennis: Law triumphs behind doubles play

Jonathan Law defeated Branford, 5-2, in an SCC girls tennis match on Tuesday.
Law, powered by its doubles teams, improved to 5-6.
Singles: Lauren Elmasry (B) def. Victoria Contaxis 6-3, 6-2; Jen Hwang (B) def. Clarissa Sawatzky 6-3, 6-1; Monica Pydipati (L) def. Carol Frye 6-0, 6-2; Maeve Rourke (L) def. Jaime Fappianos 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Trisha Brady/Brianna Arnold (L) def. Keeley LePre/Tory Rudden 6-1, 6-0; Deepika Senthilnathan/Meghana Jaladanki (L) def. Julianna Pegnataro/Amanda Gage 6-0, 6-1; Bridget Sanchez/Daniella Berg (L) def. Libby Keys/Ellie Bartlett 6-0, 6-3.