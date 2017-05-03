Girls tennis: Lions move to 6-4 with triumph

The Foran High girls tennis team improved to 6-4 on the season with a 6-1 victory over Career Magnet on Tuesday.
Singles: Grace Hiza (F) def. Kyra Catubig 6-1, 6-0; Alex Iannotti (F) def. Chamaia Caver 6-3, 6-2; Lily Stiffler (F) def. Selma Abouneameh 8-3; Denise Morallon (CM) def. Zoe Eichner 8-3.
Doubles: Izzy Connelly-Natalie Hubler (F) def. Nijia Jackson-Johanna Cando 6-0, 6-1; Julia Harrington-Meghan Stokes (F) def. Marwa Adbelati-Danielle Morallon 6-1, 6-0; Clea O’Neil-Vaishnavi Bulusu (F) def. Aesha Acevedo-Poorna Balakumar 6-0, 6-1.