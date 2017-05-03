Boys track: Jared Hubler Foran’s best ever in vault

Foran High’s Jared Hubler broke the program record in the pole vault of 12-6 with a 13-0 vault when the Lions’ track and field team met Guilford and North Haven on Tuesday.

Jack Ardrey (3200). Andre Vella (javelin) and Caleb Tondora (high jump) also took home firsts for the Lions (4-6).

4×800 Guilford- Walters, Kalama, Smith, Dinauer 8:55.1 4×100 Guilford- 44.2 110HH North Haven- Farley 17.3, 100m Guilford- Lembo-Frey 11.2, 1600m Guilford- Davidson 4:39.1, 400m North Haven- Gebril 50.6, 300H North Haven- Bryson 46.0, 800m Guilford- Gambardella 2:04.6, 200m North Haven- Gebril 23.0, 3200m Foran- Jack Ardrey 10:47.3, 4×400 Guilford- Sessions, Benedict, Walters, Gambardella 3:36.1, Long Jump- North Haven- Ohwausa 19-4, Disc North Haven- Maruca 113.9, Triple Jump North Haven- Ohwausa 39-6, High Jump Foran- Caleb Tondora 5-6, Javelin Foran- Andre Vella 113.8, Shot put North Haven- Milliard 45-3, Pole Vault Foran- Jared Hubler 13-0