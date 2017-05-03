Milford Mirror

Boys track: Jared Hubler Foran’s best ever in vault

By Milford Mirror on May 3, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Foran High’s Jared Hubler broke the program record in the pole vault of 12-6 with a 13-0 vault when the Lions’ track and field team met Guilford and North Haven on Tuesday.

Jack Ardrey (3200). Andre Vella (javelin) and Caleb Tondora (high jump) also took home firsts for the Lions (4-6).

4×800 Guilford- Walters, Kalama, Smith, Dinauer 8:55.1 4×100 Guilford- 44.2 110HH North Haven- Farley 17.3, 100m Guilford- Lembo-Frey 11.2, 1600m Guilford- Davidson 4:39.1, 400m North Haven- Gebril 50.6, 300H North Haven- Bryson 46.0, 800m Guilford- Gambardella 2:04.6, 200m North Haven- Gebril 23.0, 3200m Foran- Jack Ardrey 10:47.3, 4×400 Guilford- Sessions, Benedict, Walters, Gambardella 3:36.1, Long Jump- North Haven- Ohwausa 19-4, Disc North Haven- Maruca 113.9, Triple Jump North Haven- Ohwausa 39-6, High Jump Foran- Caleb Tondora 5-6, Javelin Foran- Andre Vella 113.8, Shot put North Haven- Milliard 45-3, Pole Vault Foran- Jared Hubler 13-0

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Girls tennis: Indians top Lions
  2. Boys track: Foran meets up with Branford, Guilford
  3. Volleyball: Foran defeats North Haven 3-0
  4. Girls soccer: Guilford edges Foran, 1-0

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Baseball: Foran rallies past Law in last two at bats Next Post Girls tennis: Lions move to 6-4 with triumph
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress