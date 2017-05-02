Baseball: Foran rallies past Law in last two at bats

The Foran High baseball team, challenged by coach Garrett Walker, scored four runs in the last two innings to capture a 7-6 victory over Jonathan Law at Ken Walker Field on Tuesday.

“Coach told us that we didn’t want it (after giving up four runs in the sixth),” said Kevin Lanese, who singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning. “That’s why we came back like this. There was a few rough spots in the game, but this win was big for us.”

Down 6-3 and limited to three hits through five innings, Foran rallied in the sixth.

“If you get punched in the face, you have to stand back up and play baseball,” Walker said. “Middle innings we weren’t our best, that was our punch in the face.

“We stood strong and put some hits together — big home run by a senior (J.T. Lanese), another big hit by his brother (Kevin) and a game-tying hit by another senior (Mike Leson).”

Mark Wooten opened the Lion sixth with a double to center. With one out, J.T. Lanese hammered a home run over the fence in right field.

“We’ve had a rough season, but to unite the way we did against our crosstown rival that means a lot,” J.T. Lanese said. “We’ve been punched a lot lately, in the middle of a big losing streak, and we haven’t gotten back up the last couple game.

“For them (Law) to punch, and for us to get up is something we can carry forward into the future.”

Foran still trailed 6-5 following the home run.

Kevin Lanese restarted the rally with a double to right-center. He moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Leson’s clutch two-out single to right.

Law left Vinny Schulte, who had walked, on base in the top of the seventh.

John Lickteig gave Foran new life in the bottom of the frame with his two-out single to center. He stole second on a 2-1 pitch that was low in the dirt to J.T. Lanese. Law walked him to set up a force and that brought Kevin Lanese to the plate.

“I kept telling them big hits are going to come,” Walker said. “The last inning looked bleak. We get a big hit by Lickteig and steal a base. After the intentional walk, Kevin comes through with the hit.

“The kids found a little rhythm. Kudos to Law, I have seen a lot of Law-Foran games go this way. This is a game previously we’ve let slip away.”

Coach Greg Simler’s Law team took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

Garrett Tutlis hit the ball well to left field and hustled it into a double. He went to third on an errant relay and scored on Mitchell Smith’s sacrifice fly.

Foran tied the game in the second. Leson singled. After an error and a hit batter, pinch-runner Chris Goglia scored on a wild pitch.

Law starter Jeremiah Bravo left the bases loaded with a strikeout.

Foran had seven extra at bats, not counting walks, due to a misplayed third strike, two hit batters and four Law errors through the first four innings.

The Lawmen took a 2-1 lead in the third when Bryan Reed singled and scored on Jack Lawless’ sacrifice fly.

The Lions took the lead at 3-2 with a two-run fourth. Kevin Lanese singled in a run and David Payne drove in the other with a sacrifice fly.

Law stormed to a 6-3 lead in the fifth, behind three hits and a pair of Foran errors.

Smith tripled to lead off the frame and scored on Reed’s fielder’s choice grounder.

David Flynn doubled and Carl Maxwell singled with two outs. Both scored on consecutive infield errors.

Law loaded the bases, on singles from Smith and Reed around a walk to Evan Fratello, but Wooten got out of the jam with a strikeout and a double play.