Obituary: Marian Allen Marenna, 78, of Milford

By Milford Mirror on May 2, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Marian Allen Marenna, 78, of Milford, wife of the late Leonard Marenna Jr., died on Easter Sunday, April 16, at Milford Hospital.

Born in Milford on Aug. 8, 1938 to the late Harold and Mildred (Graham) Allen.

She was a two time past president of the Milford Women’s Club. Most recently she worked as a doctor’s assistant.

Survivors include her daughter, Pamela S. Marenna, of Derby, three sisters, and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Also predeceased by three brothers.

She was cremated at Smith Funeral Home. A private memorial will be held.

Memorial contributions: Milford Police Department, K-9 Unit.

